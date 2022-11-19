Indian Bank inaugurates new premises for Integrated Zonal Office at D. N Nagar in Andheri West

Indian Bank, one of the fastest growing PSU Bank in the country has opened new premises for Integrated Zonal Office, Mumbai West at D. N Nagar, Andheri West, which comprises of Mid –Corporate Vertical, Processing centers for MSME (MAPC),retail loans (RAPC), Staff Training Centre and new Branch -Andheri D. N Nagar along with on site ATM.

The new premise was inaugurated by Shanti Lal Jain, MD & CEO, in presence of S.S.P Roy, Field General Manager, Mumbai, Ram Swarup Sarkar, DGM. Zonal Manager, Mumbai West and Manish Kumar, AGM, Zonal Manager, Mumbai South.

Commenting on the inauguration of new premises, Shanti Lal Jain, MD & CEO – Indian Bank said “We are happy to inaugurate the new premises in a location which is rapidly growing and strategically important. The new premises aim at helping customer managing and grow their business at the same time availing the variety of products and services of the Bank. Bank is moving forward to onboard 2 crore customers on digital platform on our app “IndOasis”. The bank is also planning to provide all services of loan & advances digitally like PAPL (Pre-approved personal loan), which has already been launched by the bank, in the recent past.

With the launch, the Bank has now 5755 branches & 4829 ATMs