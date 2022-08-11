Independence Day: IMC gives clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga to the people of India

The nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the run up to the Independence Day August 15 when India will complete 75 years of Independence. The government of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating this momentous occasion by giving a clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga to the people of India in remembrance of the nation’s struggle for Independence. IMC supports the Government of India in this noble cause and stands committed to work together with government of India to fulfil the vison of building New India@100. Let us together pledge to celebrate India@75 by honouring the Freedom Fighters with Har Ghar Tiranga between August 13 and 15 and by identifying ourselves with colours of our flag on social media profiles and DPs and project us as one unified force.

