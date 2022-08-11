e-Paper Get App

Independence Day: IMC gives clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga to the people of India

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 02:04 AM IST
article-image

The nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the run up to the Independence Day August 15 when India will complete 75 years of Independence. The government of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating this momentous occasion by giving a clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga to the people of India in remembrance of the nation’s struggle for Independence. IMC supports the Government of India in this noble cause and stands committed to work together with government of India to fulfil the vison of building New India@100. Let us together pledge to celebrate India@75 by honouring the Freedom Fighters with Har Ghar Tiranga between August 13 and 15 and by identifying ourselves with colours of our flag on social media profiles and DPs and project us as one unified force.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryIndependence Day: IMC gives clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga to the people of India

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav sworn in as his deputy

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav sworn in as his deputy

No cap on domestic airfares from August 31: Centre

No cap on domestic airfares from August 31: Centre

Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of finishing off regional allies, backs Nitish Kumar for snapping ties with...

Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of finishing off regional allies, backs Nitish Kumar for snapping ties with...

Mumbai: Motorman's alertness averts major accident on Central Railway, here's how

Mumbai: Motorman's alertness averts major accident on Central Railway, here's how