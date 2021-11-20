Inauguration of SPMCIL Commemorative Coin sale counter in the 40th India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited has been participating in the 40th India International Trade Fair organized by India Trade Promotion Organization at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 14 to 27 November 2021. The Stall No. 06A at Hall No. 11 of SPMCIL was inaugurated by Dr. Shashank Saksena, Senior Economic Adviser (FSRL, FS&CS, C&C), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India on 14th November, 2021 in presence of Ms. Tripti Patra Ghosh, Chairman and Managing Director, S.K Sinha, Director (HR) and Ajay Agarwal, Director (Finance) from SPMCIL. The stall provides an excellent presentation of various commemorative coins produced by India Govt. Mint, Mumbai, Kolkata & Hyderabad, and also gives an overview of SPMCIL’s latest business diversion strategies and foray into Gold & Silver bullion & medallions. The Commemorative Coins minted by India Government Mints or other products are available for sale to the public at the stall.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:02 PM IST