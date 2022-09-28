Inaugural run of Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express Train flagged off From Dadar Station

On 25th September, 2022, the maiden trip of a new Express train between Dadar and Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur) was flagged off from Dadar station. The train was flagged off by MPs Rahul Shewale and Devji Patel, other distinguished guests. G.V.L. Satyakumar – Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division of WR and senior railway officers were also present on this occasion.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Dept. of Western Railway, MP Devji Patel appreciated the efforts made by Western Railway to start this new train between Mumbai and Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur). This train on Samdari – Bhildi section will benefit the people of the region and also decongest traffic via Pali. This new train service will meet the ever-growing demand on this route and will be of great convenience to people traveling for business & employment as well as for the benefit of passengers & tourists. Various passenger associations welcomed this new service which will begin a new era of better connectivity from Mumbai to different cities of Rajasthan via Gujarat.

In its regular service, Train No. 14808 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (Tri-Weekly) will leave Dadar every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday at 00.05 hrs and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 18.00 hrs the same day. This train will run regularly from 28th September, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 14807 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar Express (Tri-Weekly) will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi every Sunday, Tuesday & Friday at 05.30 hrs and reach Dadar at 22.15 hrs the same day. This train will run regularly from 27th September, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Jalor and Samdari stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class & General Second Class coaches.