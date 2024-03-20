IDBI Capital Markets & Securities hosts roundtable for collaboration between Indian defence start-ups and Israel

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited (ICMS) recently hosted a roundtable event fostering collaboration between Indian defence start-ups, companies, and the Israeli government. The session aimed to strengthen existing relationships and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

Key Highlights:

• Collaboration Opportunities: The roundtable facilitated discussions between Indian defence entities and Israeli counterparts, including start-ups, with the goal of fostering partnerships and knowledge exchange.

• Distinguished Speakers:

◦ Mr. Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and innovation in the defence sector.

◦ Mr. Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to India, graced the event as the Guest of Honour, highlighting the strong ties between India and Israel.

◦ Mr. Amey Belorkar, Sr. Vice President, ICMS and Fund Manager of MDAVF who was instrumental in setting-up of the roundtable, gave an introduction on the Defence and Aerospace ecosystem in India and how the collaboration with Israel will help both nations.

• Wide Representation: The roundtable attracted Israeli and Indian companies. The Israeli companies included Link Shield, Meshek Banai, Nano Sono, SNTA Ltd, and Colugo Systems. The Indian companies included Zeus Numerix Pvt Ltd, TechEra Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd, and Dynalog India Ltd. These start-ups represented diverse sectors like cyber security, drones, agriculture, health-tech, smart ammunitions, aircraft tooling, and defence electronics.

The event served as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and exploring avenues for joint ventures. As Maharashtra continues to foster its defence and aerospace ecosystem, partnerships like these are crucial for growth and technological advancement.