Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Approves Expansion Of NCC, Adding 3 Lakh Cadets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) with an addition of 3,00,000 cadets.

The expansion is expected to cater to the increasing demand for the NCC from educational institutions throughout the country, the defence ministry said.

"From just 20,000 cadets in 1948, the NCC will now have a sanctioned strength of 20 lakh cadets on its roles making it the largest uniformed youth organisation of the world," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the expansion plan encompasses the establishment of four new "Group Headquarters" and the addition of two new NCC units.

Employment of ex-servicemen as NCC instructors

"With NCC being offered as an elective subject as per the National Education Policy 2020, the expansion will be a step towards meeting the aspirations of the youth towards playing a pivotal role as future leaders of the nation," the ministry said.

"The far reaching impact of this expansion will lead to proportionate distribution of vacancies across all States and Union Territories and would reduce the waiting list of institutions aspiring for the NCC," it said.

An important facet of the expansion plan involves the proposal for employment of ex-servicemen as NCC instructors for leveraging their skills and vast experience.

Shape future leaders

"This noble initiative will ensure quality training to the NCC cadets and would generate employment opportunities for the veterans," the ministry said.

It said the expansion signifies a dedication to shaping future leaders embodying discipline, leadership and service.

"The NCC aims to make a transformative impact, fostering an environment where youth meaningfully contribute towards nation building," it said.