IASOWA organises Saree Drape Show by Fashion Designer Shaina NC

IASOWA - Indian Administrative Services Officers Wives' Association organised an exclusive Saree Drape Show by renowned Fashion Designer Shaina NC who is popular, the world over, for draping the traditional Indian saree in 54 different innovative styles, that too in record time.

With a great passion for the Indian saree, Shaina's endeavour is to keep the Indian saree alive amidst the young, fast flying women entrepreneurs and career women who spent more time on their professions. Shaina's one-minute, wrap -around, ready-to-wear designer sarees make it extremely easy and convenient for even those who find it difficult draping and carrying a saree.

Size does not matter, when it comes to wearing Shaina's designer sarees. You want to look slimmer or even if you want to hide the unwanted bulges.

Shaina makes you rock. Now, walk with ease and posture, not being afraid even that the saree might come off.

At the Saree Drape show, Shaina explained in an elaborate, step by step, tutorial, how to drape the saree in 54 different styles much to the awe and admiration of all.