HPCL enters into Bhopal Retail Market with launch of its 1st HaPpyShop & PAANI@CLUBHP

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., A Maharatna Oil Company, opened its 1st HaPpyShop in the capital of Madhya Pradesh at the HP Auto Centre, Kolar Road today. The store was inaugurated by the Company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Pushp Kumar Joshi in the presence of ED – Retail, Sandeep Maheshwari, CGM – Retail, West Zone, Ch Srinivas and other senior officials, dealers and citizens of the locality.

In pursuit of enhancing customer experience on a continuous basis, HPCL is ever expanding the bouquet of services being offered to its esteemed customers. HaPpyShop is the latest offering in this series, which marks its push into non-fuel retailing in a big way. HPCL’s ‘Harmonized Retail’ approach will provide a WOW shopping experience to its esteemed customers.

“You need it, We have it”, kind of product range at HP Auto Centre, Kolar Road, Bhopal is meticulously selected to suit the tastes & preferences of the local neighborhoods. The Store will stock home utility products including Food, Toiletries products, Bakery products, Groceries etc., to customers at competitive price. It is also equipped with advanced Digital Technology to give a seamless shopping experience to the customers. It will have the option of Online Shopping as well with Door delivery model, to be started shortly. Customers will be able to browse & shop the merchandise on HPCL’s “HP Pay App” (available on IOS & Play store) and have goods delivered to their homes.

Another important bouquet of services from HPCL is the launch of PAANI@CLUBHP with tagline Refresh, Recharge, Revitalise, a Packaged Drinking water for its esteemed customers. This is also a milestone launch in State of Madhya Pradesh, first of its kind among Oil Industry.

While inaugurating the Bhopal HaPpyShop and PAANI@CLUBHP, Pushp Kumar Joshi said, “It gives me immense pleasure in expanding our Retail footprint to the State Capital. This launch will make a significant difference to the experience of the customers and live up to our motto of ‘Delivering Happiness’. The customer response to HPCL Retail new ventures has been very encouraging and is set to accelerate the growth of HaPpyShop and PAANI@CLUBHP network in the Country.”

ED – Retail, Sandeep Maheshwari said that he truly believed the experience of the customers at the HaPpyShop and use of Packaged Drinking water, PAANI@CLUBHP, would be nothing short of extraordinary retail ventures.

The Company decided to set up its own chain of multi-channel Retail Stores and offer PAANI@CLUBHP late last year. At present 11 HaPpyShops are running in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. These Shops and Packaged Drinking Water will be creating their own space in the highly competitive organized retail sector.