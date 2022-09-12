HPCL collaborates with Indian Army for CSR Project ‘Kargil Ignited Minds’

HPCL has collaborated with Indian Army to provide a learning platform ‘Kargil Ignited Minds’ for coaching and mentoring aspiring but less-privileged girl students of Kargil Region in UT Ladakh.

This Project aims to prepare 50 girl students for various National-level Engineering & Medical entrance examinations. It will focus on empowering the underprivileged girls with limited resources, residing in extreme weather conditions. The selection of students for this project is through a rigorous process involving Screening, Preliminary Test and Interviews.

Through residential coaching program in the premises of Indian Army at Kargil, the aspirants shall prepare for NEET, JEE and other entrance exams under supervision and guidance of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ of Indian Army. The Project shall enhance knowledge, skill and personality development of aspiring students.

The MoU signing ceremony for Project ‘Kargil Ignited Minds’ was held at Headquarters 14 Corps, Leh in the august presence of Lt. Gen. Anindya Sengupta, AVSM, YSM, GOC 14 Corps, Executive Director – CSR, Vikas Kumar Yadav and Executive Director – I&C, Subodh Batra, and other senior officials of Indian Army and HPCL.

ED – CSR, HPCL thanked Indian Army for their support and encouragement towards ‘Education and Development’ of young children in Leh and Kargil. The project is envisioned as a tool of development for less-privileged girl students of Kargil Region who otherwise maybe left out due to remote geographical location and limited options available for Higher Education.

On the occasion, ED – I&C highlighted CSR Projects including ‘Kashmir Super 50 - Medical’ in J&K and construction of more than 1,000 school toilets under ‘Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan’ in various parts of the Country, which have been instrumental in providing better educational opportunities for needy students.

Lt. Gen. Anindya Sengupta in his address informed that the project shall focus on soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programs, vocational training, personality development and end-to-end grooming of aspiring youths from Kargil region. Lt. Gen. Anindya Sengupta appreciated HPCL’s efforts and thanked our leadership for their proactive approach on CSR initiatives in the Region.