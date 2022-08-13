Highest National Flag in Shimla Town hoisted at SJVN Corporate Office

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director today hoisted 20 feet X 30 feet National Flag on 100 feet high motorised Mast Flag Pole at SJVN Corporate Headquarters at Shanan, Shimla.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that the national flag, a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, is one of the highest national flags in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The flag is visible from distance all through Dhalli bypass on Shimla Chandigarh National Highway. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a component of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiated by Government of India. This nationwide campaign aims to encourage people to bring the national flag home and raise it to celebrate 75 years of independence.

On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), A.K. Singh, Director (Finance) and SJVN employees were also present. Displaying the spirit of patriotism, each and every employee present on the occasion waved hand held national flags and recited the national anthem.

Enthusiastically participating in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, all the SJVN employees posted at various locations across India have voluntarily procured national flag for hoisting at their home. The employees have also been urged to submit a selfie on harghartiranga.com and become a part of this initiative.

Every SJVNite is proud to be part of nation building and is committed to achieve the shared vision of becoming 5000 MW by 2030, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW Company by 2040.