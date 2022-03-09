Gopi Birla School: Imparting holistic education, says Kashmira Ashwin Shukla

Diligence, is going the extra mile by keeping the axe sharpened, oiled, ready for use at all times and efficiently enough for all tasks. That's just the motto that Kashmira Shukla, the Art Education Teacher at Gopi Birla Memorial School (GBMS) strives to live by. She have been working at Gopi Birla Memorial School for the past 27 years. Her expertise falls under the Co- Scholastic Department. Currently she is the HOD of Fineart & Craft Department. She has strived to accumulate many caps on her head and is an exemplary example of being the best at everything she lays her hands upon. She has always ventured into territories that one may not only think of as unbelievable, but impossible!!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:27 PM IST