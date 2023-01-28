GM WR unfurls the National Flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day & extended his greetings to fellow railwaymen

The 74th Republic Day of our nation was celebrated on Western Railway by unfurling the National Flag by Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway at Mahalaxmi Sports Ground, Mumbai. GM also inspected the ceremonial parade and took salute of the march-past. Misra addressed the gathering by extending his greetings of this solemn occasion to the Railwaymen and their families. At the start of the function, GM Ashok Kumar Misra was welcomed by P C Sinha, IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway. Kshama Misra, President of Western Railway’s Women Welfare Organization, Prakash Butani, Additional General Manager of Western Railway, Principal Heads of Departments alongwith other senior railway officers were also present.

According to a Press Release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in his Republic Day Message, General Manager Misra briefed the gathering about the achievements & milestones accomplished by Western Railway recently. He emphasized on the importance of strengthening the country's economy by increasing the income from railway services alongwith fulfilling social obligations. Misra while concluding his address, motivated the staff to reaffirm themselves to fulfill the aspiration of various sections of the society and pledge to serve them with integrity & dedication. GM also exhorted everyone to take care of their family and health, as physical & mental fitness is also equally important. GM Misra also congratulated Prafulla Bhalerao, Head Constable of Mumbai Division’s Railway Protection Force, for receiving the prestigious Indian Police Medal 2023 from President of India.

Thakur stated that on this auspicious occasion, Kshama Misra - President of Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization (WRWWO) donated Medical Equipment to Jagjivan Ram Hospital which was handed to Dr. Hafeezunnisa, Medical Director of Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

On this occasion, a short film titled “Nayi Bulandiyaan, Nayi Kirthimaan” was presented which showcased the achievements and extraordinary milestones accomplished by Western Railway. Thereafter, GM Ashok Kumar Misra released the latest edition of Western Railway’s popular in-house magazine “Rail Darpan” alongwith Prakash Butani, AGM/WR & Sumit Thakur, CPRO/WR. The function also included a parade comprising of RPF personnel & their Dog Squad, Civil Defence personnel as well as Scouts & Guides. This was followed by a Dog Squad Show by RPF and cultural programmes with several patriotic songs & dance performance on this occasion.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)