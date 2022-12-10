GAIL wins best ‘Energy Transition – Midstream Company’ award

GAIL (India) Limited has won the ‘Energy Transition – Midstream Company’ award at the prestigious Platts Global Energy Award 2022, emerging victorious among several international energy companies who were vying for the recognition.

The award was received by M. V. Iyer, Director (Business Development & Marketing) and R. K. Jain, Director (Finance) at the awards ceremony held in New York City on December 9.

The Platts Global Energy Awards recognizes companies that have faced difficult challenges and realized unique opportunities. The awards ceremony is a premier international event drawing wide participation from global energy companies.

GAIL, a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, is India’s Natural Gas leader which owns and operates over 14,500 km of Natural Gas pipelines. With the aim of shaping a Net Zero future for coming generations, GAIL is moving towards Energy Transition and has forayed into Renewable and Alternative energy sources such as Wind, Solar, Compressed Biogas and Green Hydrogen.

With this ‘Synergy for Green Energy’, GAIL is ushering in the winds of change towards a better world.