GAIL social media platforms garner over one million followers

GAIL (India) Limited’s digital initiatives to spread awareness about natural gas and other clean energy sources have reached a major milestone, with the company’s social media platforms garnering over one million followers.

GAIL is present across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Youtube and Instagram through which information about various GAIL projects of national importance, innovations, new technologies, benefits of natural gas, renewables, bio gas, hydrogen, etc. are shared with followers regularly.

GAIL also uses social media for its award winning initiative ‘Hawa Badlo’ which spreads awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution and ways to fight the menace.

To connect with its followers, GAIL has carried out various digital initiatives like #StrongerTogether to fight back the pandemic together for a better future; #EnergizingLowCarbonFuel which talks about use and adoption of clean energy options toward decreasing carbon footprints; #SpreadingEnergyofHappiness which showcased GAIL’s efforts towards making a difference with cleaner and efficient natural gas, etc.

The social media platforms are also used for employee engagement initiatives such as #HumKadam, #HainTaiyarHum & #RukJaanaNahin which showcased the resilience of GAILians during the tough Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:08 PM IST