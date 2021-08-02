Felicitation ceremony held at Silvassa for the winners of Eco Riders Campaign

Silvassa Smart City limited recently concluded the Eco Riders Campaign to continue the momentum of cycling which started with Cycle For Change Challenge led by MoHUA.

On July 28, 21 SSCL had felicitation ceremony for the winners of Eco Riders Campaign.

The Felicitation program was kept at Bal Bhawan Road at 6pm which practices NMT zone in the evening 5-8 pm. Once the felicitation program was concluded Participants did array of fun activities on the road to enjoy the free from traffic experience.

CEO of SSCL, Dr Apurva Sharma graciously awarded the winners and encouraged them to continue with such initiatives to make Silvassa more Green and the Citizens Healthier.

The Winners for the Campaign are as below:

Overall Winning Teams

1st Parthveer Desai,Ravi Bhatt

Krishna Patel, Smit Desai,

Soham Desai

The event was hosted by the Bicycle Mayor (BYCS) Swarupa Shah of Silvassa and the Bicycle Ambassador Mohd Abdullah of Silvassa.

“We should regularly have Sunday Cycling Events following all the social norms of COVID 19 to promote Cycling and motivate others,” quoted Dr. Apurva Sharma. He also spoke about starting a Cycle Donation Drive for the ones who cannot afford to buy a cycle.