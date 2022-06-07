Edelweiss Tokio Life appoints industry veteran Kayzad Hiramanek as Chief Operating Officer

Emphasizing its commitment to build a consumer and tech driven business, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance on June 6, announced an addition to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Kayzad Hiramanek as the Chief Operating Officer.

Kayzad is a seasoned professional who brings 2.5 decades of experience in managing operations, technology, and customer experience strategy for businesses across sectors. At Edelweiss Tokio Life, he will lead and execute the company’s Operations, Technology and Business Excellence efforts to elevate scalability, agility, and cost efficiencies within the business. Under his functional stewardship, the company aspires to build operational resilience and sustainability to weather through business cycles and any unprecedented events.