Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary DSIR distribute wage arrears of Rs 19 crore

Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology made her first visit to Central Electronics Limited, a pioneer in solar photovoltaics, railway safety equipment and defense electronics products in the country. She planted a sapling in the company premise along with Surinder Pal Singh Joint Secretary, DSIR, Mahendra Kumar Gupta, Joint Secretary, CSIR and Dr.(Ms)Sujata Chaklanobis, Scientist 'G'. Thereafter she visited the Solar Technology Park and the production areas of the company. She addressed the officials and employees of CEL and distributed wage arrears of Rs. 19 Crore to the 175 present and 539 retired employees of CEL & surviving family members.

Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary DSIR appreciated the work done by CEL in the area of defence and railway electronics. She said that CEL has a very bright future as it has established itself in the solar PV, Railway electronics, strategic defence electronics and integrated security system areas which are contributing towards Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat objectives of Government of India. She lauded the work done by CEL in the 48 years and the reach of CEL in the rural India through Solar PV products and smart class rooms.

Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary DSIR distributing wage arrears along with Chetan Prakash Jain, CMD, CEL, Surinder Pal Singh Joint Secretary, DSIR, Mahendra Kumar Gupta, Joint Secretary, CSIR, Dr (Ms) Sujata Chaklanobis, Scientist 'G' and other dignitaries

Chetan Prakash Jain, CMD, CEL thanked DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR and for her support and words of encouragement. He told that CEL’s employees have been working tirelessly for increasing the productions, addition of new products and for increasing the profitability of CEL. He informed that CEL has been earning profits for more than 8 years and had already paid wage arrears due from 1997 in the past years but the arrears of wage revision of 2007 were due. The efforts of the employees have borne fruits and CEL has earned handsome profit in the financial year 2021-22 and now the wage arrears of year 2007 are fully paid.

CEL was established in year 1974 for commercializing the research and development products of various establishments of Government of India and has been a pioneer in Solar PV technologies. CEL produces track safety equipment for Railways and special electronic components and devices for the country’s defense establishments. CEL has developed many products indigenously namely PCM for radars, Radome, Drishti, etc. Drishti is used in low light conditions on airports for safe landing of aircrafts. CEL is installing smart class rooms in far off rural areas of the county. CEL has supplied and installed integrated security and surveillance equipment in several government departments. CEL’s most of the products are import substitutes and promote the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission of Govt. of India.