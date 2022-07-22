Dr. Anju Bala, presides over meeting on Monitoring of Implementation of Reservation Policy in SJVN

Dr. Anju Bala, Member, National Commission for Scheduled Cast presided over a meeting at SJVN Corporate Head Quarter, Shimla on Monitoring of Implementation of Reservation Policy. S.K. Singh, Director, NCSC, Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), S.P. Bansal Director (Civil) and Sushil Sharma Director (Electrical) along with all Heads of the Department, Sr Officers and Employees were present in the meeting.

On the occasion Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel) said that SJVN is meticulously complying with the Directives of Govt. of India with regard to implementation of Reservation Policy. As on date there is no Backlog in filling of Posts, as well as no Grievance relating to Promotions. She also emphasised that SJVN has aligned its activities with the vision of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and he was a great visionary leader not only for suppressed but for every Indian.

In her address Dr. Anju Bala the member of SC commission said that SJVN is performing Excellent in Energy Generation and employees of SJVN are working in harmony and have great understanding with management Dr. Anju Bala interacted with senior officials & SC employees of SJVN and was satisfied with the implementation of Reservation Policy of SJVN. A detailed discussion was held on Reservation Policy of SJVN.

SJVN, a transnational power entity with present portfolio of more than 31500 MW, has diversified areas of business in hydro, solar, wind & thermal energy, power transmission and power trading. SJVN is marching ahead to actualize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 500 GW installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Company is set out on a growth journey to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.