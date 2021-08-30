Distinguished foreign delegates applauds NTPC Dadri Power Station

As part of power plant familiarization programme the International Business Development (IBD) department, NTPC organized the visit of distinguished foreign delegates to NTPC Dadri on August 26, 2021.

The distinguished Foreign delegates - H.E. Madam Grace Akello, High Commissioner of Uganda to India, Lukmon Bobokalonzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to India, Murodbek Aslamzoda, Second Secretary, Tajikistan Embassy, Tonny Kikomeko Galabuzi, Attache, Uganda High Commission, Uganda.

The distinguished foreign delegates, lead by N.M. Gupta, CGM (IBD) were warmly received by B. S. Rao, CGM (Dadri) on arrival. While interacting with the delegates Rao gave an overview and salient features of Dadri Power Station. During the visit the delegates also witnessed a film on NTPC Dadri. On this occasion Suresh Venkatesh, GM (O&M-Th), Bidhan K. Chattopadhyay, GM(Operations), G K Mohanty, GM (FM), HODs and senior officials were also present.

The distinguished foreign delegates visited Stage II Control Room of Thermal plant followed by visit to Gas Plant, Solar PV plant & Biomass unloading Area. As a token of their visit the delegates planted saplings at Ash Mound Area.

ALSO READ NTPC commissions 15 MW floating solar capacity at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:13 AM IST