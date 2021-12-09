Department of Sainik Welfare and BoM celebrates ‘The Armed Forces Flag Day’

The Armed Forces Flag Day was observed by Department of Sainik Welfare and Bank of Maharashtra on 7th December, 2021 at Bank’s Head office Lokmangal, Pune. The Chief Guest of Armed Forces Flag Day function was Pramod Babanrao Yadav IAS, Director Dept. of Sainik Welfare, Maharashtra State, he was accompanied by Col R R Jadhav, Admin Dept. of Sainik Welfare. P R Khatawkar, General Manager, Recovery & Legal; Vivek Ghate, General Manager, SAMV; M A Kabra, General Manager, Priority; R S Bansal, General Manager, HRM; Capt. Ravi Nair, DGM, Corporate Services Department and Maj Radhey Shyam, AGM&CSO were present in the program.

Bank of Maharashtra staff members from Pune region including Head office voluntarily contributed a sum of Rupees One Lakh Fifteen Thousand on the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day and it was handed over to Pramod Babanrao Yadav IAS by the General Managers on behalf of Bank of Maharashtra.

Pramod Babanrao Yadav IAS, Director, Sainik Welfare appreciated the good gesture shown by the Bank of Maharashtra for the noble cause and sincerely thanked Hemant Tamta, Executive Director of the Bank for the all the support extended to the Dept. of Sainik Welfare Maharashtra State. He also appreciated the initiatives taken by A B Vijayakumar, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra for organising this event. He cherished the long banking relations of Bank of Maharashtra and Dept. of Sainik Welfare.

RS Bansal, General Manager (HRM) felicitated the staff members present from Dept. of Sainik Welfare Maharashtra State. P R Khatawkar and M A Kabra, General Managers appreciated the efforts & sacrifices of the armed forces fraternity and thanked serving & veteran soldiers for their dedication, courage and integrity towards the defence of the Nation. Maj Radhey Shyam, AGM & CSO presented the program and the vote of thanks was proposed by Capt. Ravi Nair, DGM, Corporate Services.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:51 PM IST