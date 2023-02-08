City Union Bank hands over 2 Golf Cart to Shree Somnath Temple Trust

City Union Bank A private schedule commercial Bank having 750 plus branches in pan India headquarters at Kumbakonam Tamilnadu has handed over 2 Imported Golf Cart to Somnath Temple Trust through Secretary Yogendra Desai and R G Gohil District Collector Gir Somnath and J D Parmar Trustee Shree Somnath Temple Trust for use of pilgrims / Sr Citizen / handicapped persons for easy Darshan.

Bank officials K Ramakrishnan Agm and Bhawani S Soni RDM Gujarat Region told that they have got opportunity to do this work through Direction from their MD & CEO Dr N Kamakodi.

City Union Bank ingrained its value of traditional service, transparancy, ethics, politeness and sustainability across it's operations and value creation model.

Additionally Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is another way through which the bank demonstrate its responsibility towards the society. On this occasion bank manager Dhawal Bhavsar and Ambarish Vardhan and Alpesh Gandhi were present and given thanks to Somnath trust.

