Central Vigilance Commissioner compliments GAIL for vigilance awareness initiatives

The Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel today complimented GAIL (India) Limited for leveraging technology and robust systems during his visit to the GAIL Corporate office on the occasion of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week. He lauded GAIL leadership for its vision and digitalization of various business processes like Centralization of payments & taxes and RPA, which have enhanced transparency, efficiency and ease of doing business for the stakeholders. He emphasized on the need of end-to-end security of e-systems. He also urged the employees to develop skill set and keep themselves updated with various procedures for their capacity building and upholding core values of Integrity.

Patel also launched ‘Jagrook’, a special publication of GAIL Vigilance Department. GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain, Director (Finance) A K Tiwari, Director (Marketing) E S Ranganathan, Director (Business Development) M V Iyer, Chief Vigilance Officer, Smt. Shubha Naresh Bhambhani and Director, Central Vigilance Commission Shiv Ratan Agrawal were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 06:13 PM IST