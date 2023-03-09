Central Railway's scrap revenue of Rs. 425.39 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - February)

Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all railway locations/Divisions scrap free.

During the current financial year 2022-23 (April to February), Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 425.39 crore from sale of scrap. This Scrap Revenue is 9.4% higher than the proportionate sale target of Rs. 388.80 Crore upto February 2023.

The disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also helped in keeping the premises clean and environment friendly. Central Railway working in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations in its jurisdiction.