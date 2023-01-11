Central Railway to provide clean & safe drinking water to its passengers with BARC’s ultra-filtration membrane technology

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Central Railway in its commitment to provide clean & safe drinking water to its passengers has joined hands with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) under Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for implementation of ultra-filtration membrane technology over Indian Railways. BARC has developed polysulfone based ultra-filtration membrane technology for removal of microbial contamination, turbidity, salinity, hardness, fluoride, arsenic, iron and other multiple contamination making the water potable & compliant with BIS 10500 drinking water standard. It is an energy efficient and low-cost technology, which is being tested in 50 villages of India.

Central Railway Mumbai Division has identified 10 locations at 4 stations: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (1), Sandhurst Road (1), Dadar (4) & Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (4) in the first phase.

An agreement in this regard has been signed by K.T. Shenoy, Director, Chemical Engineering Group on behalf of BARC and Robin Kalia, Sr. DCM, Mumbai on behalf of Central Railway on January 6, 2023 in the presence of Ity Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (PS) Central Railway and A K Adak, Head, Desalination & Membrane Technology, BARC, Dr Ashok Upadhyay, Addl Chief Engineer, NPCIL & Dr Soumitra Kar, Coordinator, Desalination & Membrane Technology, BARC. Central Railway will give all support & assistance for expeditious installation of devices at agreed locations.

