Central Railway reports impressive performance in Non-Fare Revenue and Parcel Revenue in April-September 2022

Non-Fare Revenue

Central Railway’s performance in first half of FY 2022-23 (April to September) has been impressive with a record revenue of Rs.32.73 crores in Non-Fare Revenue as compared to Rs.10.96 crores during the corresponding period last year, showing a whopping increase of 198%. In the month of September-2022, 29 Non-Fare Revenue contracts were awarded through e-auction with annual license fee of Rs 261.50 lakh.

Contracts awarded in September 2022:

Contracts have been awarded for setting up of Rail Coach Restaurants at Amravati, Akola, Bhusaval, Nashik Road and Shegaon for a period of 5 years with revenue of Rs.130.63 lakh per annum.

Contract for cleaning of BOXN Wagons at Bhusaval Goods Yard has been awarded for a period of 5 years with revenue of Rs.302.84 lakh per annum.

Contracts for 24x7 Emergency Medical Rooms at Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon and Nashik Road have been awarded for a period of 5 years with revenue of Rs.22.25 lakh per annum.

Under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS), contract of semi-mechanized goods handling by conveyor belt for handling of BCN/BCNHL Rakes at Dhamangaon Goods Shed to reduce terminal detention has commenced for a period of 5 years with revenue of Rs.3.00 lakh per annum. This is expected to be a win win situation for Railways as well as freight customers as it has potential to enhance freight revenue for railways and cut down detention, cost of labour, carting, etc. for the freight customers.

In addition contract for goods shed work efficiency & cleanliness at Nagpur siding has been awarded for a period of one year with revenue of Rs.15.00 lakh.

Provision of advertisement patches and headrest covers in all coaches of Pune-Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express with revenue of Rs.2.50 lakh per annum is likely to start soon.

Parcel Revenue

Central Railway also registered significant revenue of Rs.129.16 crores through transportation of 2.59 lakh tonnes of Parcel & Luggage in first of half of FY-2022-23 (April to September) out of which Rs.22.30 crores was registered in the month of September -2022.

During the FY 2022-23 (till September), 133 trips of time-tabled parcel trains generated a revenue of Rs.9.62 crores and 17 indent Parcel Cargo Express Trains generated a revenue of 3.49 crores.

Presently 89 Seating cum Luggage Rakes (SLR) and 13 Parcel Vans (VP) are on lease, out of which 24 SLRs and one VP have been leased out through e-auction recently.