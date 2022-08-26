e-Paper Get App

Central Railway mountaineers Scale Mount Nun, one of the highest peaks in Himalayan region

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 01:43 AM IST
article-image

A mountaineering group of the Central Railway successfully scaled steep Mount Nun – one of the highest peak of Himalayan Region. This Mountaineering Expedition team to climb Mount Nun was flagged off by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway on 29th July 2022 on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway while congratulating the team, said “Team of 4 mountaineers from Central Railway Adventure Sports Club of Central Railway Sports Association successfully summited Mount Nun (7135m), the highest peaks of Nun-Kun mountain in the Eastern Himalayan Range, showing true grit, determination and a heart of a team player”.

The four-member Mountaineering team of Central Railway Adventure Sports Club led by Hemant Jadhav, Chief Office Superintendent, working in Engineering Branch of Mumbai Division and Sandeep Mokashi, Office Superintendent, Centralized Electrical Training Institute, Thakurli, accompanied by Santosh Dagade, Dhanaji Jadhav successfully scaled Nun peak at 7135 meters at 8.30 am on 21.8.2022. Hemant Jadhav and Sandeep Mokashi are possibly the first Indian Railwaymen to summit the peak of 23,409 feet. Manoj Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) and President, Central Railway Sports Association (CRSA) and CRSA team also congratulated the mountaineering team for this successful achievement.

HomeCorporate-galleryCentral Railway mountaineers Scale Mount Nun, one of the highest peaks in Himalayan region

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Tips for finding accommodation as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Tips for finding accommodation as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Five things students should keep in mind when applying for scholarships

Five things students should keep in mind when applying for scholarships

China bound Indian students worry despite visas being resumed

China bound Indian students worry despite visas being resumed

FPJ unveils Mumbai Schools Survey ’22 on Sept 5

FPJ unveils Mumbai Schools Survey ’22 on Sept 5