Central Railway earns Rs 350.81 crore from disposal of scrap

Central Railway launched zero scrap mission to ensure that each Divisions, Workshop and Sheds are free from scrap materials. In pursuance of this mission, Bhusaval Division achieved highest ever single day scrap sale of Rs. 15.53 Cr during the auction conducted on 03-01-2022. Till 4th January 2022, Central Railway has sold Rs.350.81 Crore worth scrap during the year 2021-22. This has been achieved by disposal of 35,119 MT Scrap Rails/Permanent Way, 358 Nos Locos, Coaches & Wagons in addition to other Ferrous and Non-Ferrous scrap items. Also scrap from 731 abandoned quarters having total sale value of Rs.166 Lakhs have been sold through e-Auction at competitive rates.

Central Railway is taking proactive steps to simplify existing procedure to facilitate expeditious disposal of abandoned structures & making all efforts to identify and mobilize additional scrap to surpass the target given by Railway Board and to achieve the Zero Scrap mission.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that sale of scrap is not only helping in generating revenue but also maintaining premises in better upkeep. He also said that Central Railway will work in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations in railways.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:15 PM IST