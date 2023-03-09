Central Railway celebrates International Women's Day

International Women's Day was celebrated by conducting various activities with lot of enthusiasm all over Central Railway including all Divisions under the able guidance of Naresh Lalwani, General Manager of Central Railway.

At Central Railway headquarters a function was organised under the aegis of Staff Benefit Fund to celebrate International Women’s Day and Chaired by Naresh Lalwani, General Manager Central Railway and Shobhna Lalwani, President Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation.

Naresh Lalwani, while addressing the gathering said that, International Women’s Day is being celebrated worldwide on a theme every year. The theme for International Women's Day 2023, DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” Further he said that, today is the day to express thankfulness and to make feel the society that women are equally entitled in every aspect as men. Women empowerment is meant to bring women in the mainstream of development process.

Recognizing the women employees of the Railways he further remarked that nearly in every trade or department women employees are working shoulder to shoulder with men. As we observe women engaged in a variety of unconventional trades at workshops, we can see that they are rising to the occasion and accepting the challenges. It is now our collective responsibility to work together to prevent the loss of this trust.

20 Women Railway Employees who have completed computer course were presented with Level-1 certificates and 4 Female dependent daughters of Railway employees were presented Sewing machines under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A handbook on ‘Welfare Measures for women Empowerment in railways’ and two posters on Staff Benefit Fund schemes were released by General Manager and Guests present. Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Dr. A. K Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer and Chairman CSBF, Principal Heads of the Departments of Central Railway, Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Similar activities were Conducted on Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Solapur and Bhusaval Divisions.