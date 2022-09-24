Central Bank of India organizes vax camp

After 75 years of Independence, during AMRIT KAL, for a booster dose *Covid vaccination camp* was held on September 21 in the premises of our Central Bank of India, Aurangabad Regional Office. Manoj Kumar Singh, Regional Head of our region, encouraged all the staff by taking the first booster dose at the camp. Baijnath Prasad, Deputy Regional Head expressed happiness over the presence of all the staff and said that precaution vaccine is necessary for everyone to check the global pandemic COVID-19. Our officers/employees of regional office Jayant, Ravikant, Shyam K. Shiradhokar, Satish, Ketan Gaikwad, Angraj Manjhi, Dinesh Singh Verma, Swapnil Ghutke, Tushar, Ashish Moon, Sandeepgohil, Gaurav Bhargava, Ashish Hatkar, Bhagyashree, Pratima Barote, Shoshna Tandon and others were present in the camp.

In the camp, Dr. Amarjyoti Shinde, Pooja Ingle, Mangala Chirange, Syed Acid and Sushil Shinde of Kranti Chowk, Arogya Kendra vaccinated all the people present.