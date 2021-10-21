Centenary celebrations kick off at Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited, headquartered at Thoothukudi celebrated its Centenary Year (1921-2021). As part of its centenary celebrations, functions were held at Chennai in which the bank held social welfare measures under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin honoured the function as Chief Guest and formally launched over the welfare measures. The bank donated an Ambulance to the Govt. Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar, Kolathur, Chennai. It also donated Desks & Benches for 1500 Students to the Chennai Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Kolathur, Chennai amongst other initiatives, informed K.V.RamaMoorthy, MD & CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:19 PM IST