Cancer Awareness Week observed at Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital

To create cancer awareness and to advocate effective policies for cancer control, World Cancer Day was observed at Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital, (JRH) Mumbai Central. On this occasion, a week-long cancer awareness campaign has been organized for spreading awareness among patients, caregivers, hospital staff and doctors. The campaign was organized under the leadership of - Medical Director of JRH with support from senior doctors. The theme of the event was “Close the Care Gap”.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the week-long awareness campaign was inaugurated by Dr. Hafizzunisa - Medical Director, JRH. The campaign is being organized throughout the week which comprises of cancer awareness talks by Dr. Anuja Kulkarni, broadcasting of slogans, pledge to quit tobacco, street play, audio-visual display, short video films demonstration, virtual poster exhibition with special emphasis on oral, breast and cervical cancers. Briefings by renowned distinguished experts in house, as well as guest faculties on the theme “Close the Care Gap” have been organized. A Drawing and Slogan Writing Competition was also organized which received enthusiastic participation from all age groups. Participants and winners were felicitated. The campaign is receiving overwhelming response from all patients, staff, doctors and attendees.

A seminar was organized to sensitize doctors on newer advances in cancer detection, including lectures on radiation, surgical oncology etc by guest faculty. Participants were also encouraged to take a virtual pledge to quit tobacco.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)