Canara Bank organizes 'Talk of the Heart' programme

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
Canara Bank organized the event – Talk of the Heart on the occasion of World Heart Day on September 29, 2022.Talk of the Heart was organized to inform the people around the globe that CVD (Cardio Vascular Disease), including heart disease and stroke, is the world’s leading cause of death.

This day marks and highlights the action that individuals can take to prevent and control the CVD along with control of the habits like stress, no regular exercise, not having a healthy diet which are very evident in today’s work force.

Talk of the Heart event was graced by the presence Dr. Devi Shetty who is one of the prominent doctors in the industry and Chairman of Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited along with L V Prabhakar, MD & CEO, Canara Bank. Dr. Devi Shetty spoke on ‘Talk of the Heart’ during this event and answered many questions.

The live streaming of the entire event was done to make sure the message reached far and wide. Canara bank employees and customers from all over the country tuned to the event.

