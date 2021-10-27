e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:15 AM IST

Border Security Force commemorates its bravehearts at National Police Memorial

FPJ Bureau
On 23rd Oct 2021, Border Security Force commemorated the supreme sacrifice made by its valiant Seema Praharis in the line of duty by organizing a day long ceremony at the National Police Memorial, New Delhi. Officers and families of BSF personnel joined the families of the valiant bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty, and paid homage at the ‘Wall of Valour’ at the National Police Memorial, followed by felicitation of their next-of-kin. A Shaheed Samman Parade was conducted at the venue. Chief Guest and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra and Dr S L Thaosen, IPS, SDG BSF laid wreath at the memorial in the presence of family members of the BSF heroes.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:15 AM IST
