Blood donation camps organised over Western Railway on the occasion of National Youth Day

On the occasion of 160th Jayanti of Swami Vivekanand & National Youth Day, Western Railway organized Blood Donation Camps at Churchgate station as well as Lower Parel, Pratapnagar and Bhavnagar Workshops. Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway inaugurated the Blood Donation Camp at Churchgate in the presence of Niraj Verma – Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division, senior railway officials as well as office bearers of Western Railway Employees Union. The above programmes started by offering floral tributes to Swami Vivekanand and lighting the lamp.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, many attended these Camps and came forward to donate blood in large numbers. More than 440 units of blood were collected from these Camps. The Blood Donation Camps at Churchgate & Lower Parel was organized by Western Railway Employees Union in association with Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital. 137 units of Blood were collected at Churchgate while 213 units were collected from Lower Parel Workshop.

Thakur further stated that at Pratapnagar Workshop, the Blood Donation Camp was organized by WREU with collaboration with Dhwani Blood Bank, Vadodara and 55 units of Bloods were collected. At Bhavnagar, the Camp was organized in co-operation with Indian Red Cross Society and 40 units of Blood were collected.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)