Bharat electronics pays Rs 186.89 crore final dividend to GOI

Dinesh Kumar Batra, Chairman & Managing Director (Additional Charge), of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), along with Manoj Kumar, Executive Director (National Marketing), BEL, presented the 150% Final Dividend cheque of Rs 1,86,89,60,967/-, payable on the shares held by the President of India, to the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, at New Delhi on September 28, 2022.

The Company had paid the First Interim Dividend of 150% (on face value of Rs. 1 per equity share) in February 2022 and the Second Interim Dividend of 150% (on face value of Rs. 1 per equity share) in March 2022. The Company has thus paid a total dividend of 450% on its paid up capital for the year 2021-22.