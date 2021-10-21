Bank of Maharashtra reaches out to Self-Help Groups at Solapur, plans to lend extensively to SHGs

A. B. Vijayakumar, Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, has stated that BoM is going to extend credit facilities to self-help groups (SHGs) extensively while addressing an event at Kalman, Solapur. He was on a two days visit to Solapur Zone.

Vijayakumar opined that the loans extended to the Self Help Groups normally do not turn bad. The SHGs also ensure the financial self-reliance of its women members enhancing their self-confidence leading to social prosperity. Hence, Bank of Maharashtra shall firmly support the Self Help Groups in their endeavor to make their members self-reliant.

Vijayakumar further stated that the Prime Minister has declared to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of our independence in a grand manner which gives us an opportunity to cater our services to the last mile to make our customers self-sufficient. He was speaking as a Chief Guest in a function organized by Bank of Maharashtra at Kalman, wherein loans were facilitated to about 53 Self Help Groups. Bank through this event also extended credit facility to Agricultural and Retail customers.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:02 PM IST