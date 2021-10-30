Bank of Maharashtra, convenor of the SLBC organises Credit Outreach Program

Bank of Maharashtra, convenor of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), Maharashtra State and Lead District Manager, Pune organized a credit outreach program along with affiliated public sector banks at Balgandharva Rangmandir on 27th October, 2021 in Pune. Loans amounting to approximately Rs.142.63 crore were sanctioned and facilitated among 102 customers during the program.

A B Vijayakumar, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra was the chief guest of the event. Vijayakumar while addressing the event said that Credit Outreach programs are being held PAN India basis as per the directives of Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India. This envisage to augment the credit off - take towards an all round economic growth of the country. He stressed on upscaling the sanctions in more numbers to budding entrepreneurs, in line with the country's economic policy. He appealed all banks to maximise credit facility to the Women Self Help Groups. He further added that all the schemes of the Government are in the interest of the common man and are being thoughtfully formulated.

Rajesh Singh, General Manager, Bank of Maharashtra and Regional Manager, Pune City welcomed all the participants. Program was briefed by M.A. Kabra, General Manager and Convenor, SLBC, Maharashtra State.

The event was attended by senior representatives of all the twelve public sector banks as well as government officials. Abhijeet Patil, Chief Accounts Officer, Zilla Parishad Pune, General Manager of Bank of India M. D. Kulkarni, General Manager of Canara Bank Subodh Kumar, Lead District Manager, Pune, Shrikant Karegaonkar were present in the event. The program concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Rajesh Deshmukh, Member Secretary, State Level Bankers' Committee, Maharashtra.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:58 PM IST