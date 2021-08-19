Bank of India celebrates 75th Independence Day

Advertisement

Amidst “Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the ongoing Freedom Festival, Bank of India celebrated 75th Independence Day which was celebrated with traditional fervor, pomp and gaiety in the forecourt of Bank of India Head Office Building, “The Star House” on 15th of August 2021 abiding with all COVID appropriate protocols. Independence Day Celebrations started with hoisting of National Flag by A K Das, MD & CEO of the Bank. Executive Directors P. R. Rajagopal, Swarup Dasgupta, M. Karthikeyan & Monika Kalia, CVO L. N. Rath, all the General Managers and staff from Head Office were present on the occasion. After flag hoisting, the staff members were addressed by A K Das, MD & CEO. Tricolor balloons were released in the air by MD & CEO to mark the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:47 AM IST