Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Forge Cfos Won The CII Southern Region Cfo Excellence Awards

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region announced the Winners of the CII Southern Region CFO Excellence Awards 2021.

S Sreenivasan, CFO of Bajaj Finserv Ltd won the "CFO of the Year Award” under the BFSI & Fintech category and Kishore Saletore, Executive Director of Bharat Forge Ltd bagged the "CFO of the Year Award” for the Manufacturing & Distribution category.

S Mahalingam, Chairman, Jury Committee, CII-SR CFO Excellence Awards said that the CFOs play an increasingly dominant role as part of the top leadership team in diverse areas including turnaround strategy and in M&A, besides fulfilling the traditional duties in Finance, Taxation and Treasury. The nominations this year truly brought out the critical role played by each CFO. He further added that the eminent jury members deliberated over eight hours both individually and as a team and evaluated over 60 finalist CFOs, from which winners across 16 categories were handpicked.

Gopal Mahadevan, Chairman, Steering Committee of CII-SR CFO Excellence Awards 2021 said that the expanding profile of CFOs as Business Partners where they play a key role in enhancing business and stakeholder value amidst the changing and dynamic landscape of risk, governance, and compliance.

The Steering Committee of the CFO Excellence Awards developed an efficient yet simple assessment methodology to analyse and evaluate the achievements of the CFOs from across small, mid-Size and large firms across India. An eminent and senior panel of Jury members headed by S Mahalingam, Former CFO, TCS adjudged the winners across all categories. The other Jury members were D Sundaram, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds Ltd, Sunil Chandiramani, Founder & CEO, NYKA Advisory and Prof. Shobha Das, Dean, IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:27 AM IST