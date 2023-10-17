Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Shivraj Singh Chauhan be CM for fifth time?

Will a Governor return to his home state as Chief Minister?

Grapevine has it that one Governor of a big state may return to his Home State as Chief Minister. People however, say no one predict in this Modi Government.

Will Shivraj Singh Chauhan be CM for fifth time?

Insiders say in the event of BJP returning to power Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be CM again for fifth time with the solid support of RSS. Chauhan is considered to be "Darling "of RSS. Will other heavyweight who are in the election fray accept Chauhan as CM again ?

BUREAUCRACY

Most difficult and challenging days ahead for ECI?

For the first time since the formation, it is believed the Election Commission of India (ECI) will have a tough time. Reason is- a new kind of politics in the country. It will be interesting to see the actions of the ECI.

Tenure of TRAI Chairman ends

Tenure of Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), P D Vaghela, has ended on October 1, 2023.

11 DIG's of one batch in CBI

Informed sources said that after the appointment of UT cadre, IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, the number of 2008 batch IPS officers in CBI has now risen to 11.

PM calls wives of Gujarat cadre officers for breakfast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited wives of Gujarat cadre officers based in Delhi over breakfast. Any significance?

CIC retires on October 3

Chairman of the Central Information Commission (CIC), Yash Sinha, has retired after attaining the age of 65 years. He is a retired Foreign Service officer.

There are several claimants for BCAS post

The post of Joint DG, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), is currently lying vacant and there are over one dozen claimants are there for the post. The post has fallen vacant after the return of Jaideep to the parent MP cadre.

IAS officers till 2013 batches entitled to become PS to Union Minister

It is said that in the Government of India only IAS officers till 2013 batch are entitled to become Private Secretary to Union Minister.

Bhatia is also Chairman Tea Board

Amar Jeet Singh Bhatia, additional secretary in the Commerce and Industry ministry, will hold the post of chairman of Tea Board with effect from October 12 as an additional charge for a period of six months. He is 1993 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

Ashish Bhargava appointed as DG, NADA

Ashish Bhargava has been appointed as Director General, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), New Delhi. He is a 2012 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Gaurav Hariom Gupta returns to parent cadre

Gaurav Hariom Gupta, Director in the Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. He is a 2004 batch IDSE officer.

