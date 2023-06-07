Babus, mantris & buzz: Will PM unburden some Minister's load?

Will PM unburden some Minister's load?

PM Modi is likely to ease some Minister's workload. According to sources, if this happens then Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal and K Kishan Reddy may get some respite. These Minister's have three-three portfolios. Now the question is, will Vaishnaw loose Railway or, Communication and MeitY.

Congress’s more emphasis on BJP stronghold seats

Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Elections, the Congress Party has started laying more emphasis on BJP stronghold seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress is making all efforts to wrest Govindpura seat from BJP. The seat has been in the possession of BJP for more than four decades.

BUREAUCRACY

Will RAW Chief get further extension?

In the power galleries, Research & Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, is nowadays a talking subject. His extended term is coming to end on June 30. In view of his capabilities, a 1984 batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, Goel is going to get a one year extension.PM Modi recently surprised IPS circles by giving one year extension to SPG Chief Arun Sinha.

No empanelment at Secretary level from 14 States

The names of IAS officers belonging to 1992 batch from 14 States are missing in the empanelment list to the level of Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in Government of India.

Pronab Mohanty seeks two years extension in GoI

Pronab Mohanty who is presently posted as ADG, BSF in Tekanpur is believed to have sought two years extension in GoI. He is 1994 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Infrastructural facilities in UP attracting tourists from all strata of life, says DG, Tourism

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, the Principal Secretary and Director General, Tourism, Uttar Pradesh Government has said that the diversity spread across the state makes for an unforgettable tourism experience. With the objective of improving the basic tourism infrastructure across all our destinations, development projects to the tune of INR 4503.00 lakh are being implemented under the ‘Swadesh Darshan & Prasad Scheme’. In addition, infrastructure development projects of INR 125800.01 lakh are also being implemented from the state funding.

He informed that the Government is developing 12 circuits including Buddhist, Ramayana and Spiritual circuits. To explore all avenues, Tourism policy 2022 has been revised. The state has attracted various proposals for Hotels, Resorts, Convention Centres, and Adventure Tourism. The Government is also planning to restore 31 palaces and forts which have been recently identified, he added.

Interviews for Director (Pers), PGCIL today

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on June 6, 2023.

Interviews for CMD, CONCOR tomorrow

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has rescheduled the selection meeting for the post of CMD, CONCOR on June 7, 2023.

Major top bureaucracy changes in Punjab this month

A major changes and appointments are going to take place in Punjab this month. There is curiocity in the bureaucracy.

Pushpendra Sing appointed as PS to Ms Renuka Singh

Puspendra Singh has been appointed as Private Secretary to Ms Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs. He is a 2013 batch ISS officer.

Satish Khandare appointed IG, BSF

Satish Shriramaji Khandare has been appointed as IG, Border Security Force (BSF), on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of AGMUT/JK cadre.

Additional charge given to Pr Commissioner

The CBIC has given the charge of the Director, Central Revenues Control laboratory to Manish Kumar , Pr Commissioner, Logistic. He is an IRS(C&IT) officer.

Ladakh administration places Ajeet Sahu, IAS on deputation to attend ‘Mission Karmayogi’

The union Terrritory of Ladakh has placed Ajeet Kumar Sahu, IAS, who was Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD) on deputation to attend National Training Conclave under Mission ‘Karmayogi’. The programme is being launched by Capacity Building Commission (CBC) under the department of Personnel and Training.

Rajan Katoch appointed IEM of UCO Bank & CSIR

Rajan S Katoch, former IAS officer and ex-Secretary, D/o Heavy Industry, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of UCO Bank & CSIR.

Prashant Kumar appointed IEM of EIL & Konkan LNG

Prashant Kumar, former IFoS officer and ex-Special Secretary, M/o Rural Development, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of EIL & Konkan LNG Ltd.

M K Sinha appointed to DPTI Prayagraj

M K Sinha has been appointed in the office of DPTI, Prayagraj. He is an IDAS officer.

Ms Kalyani Chadha returns to parent cadre

Ms Kalyani Chadha, Joint Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, has been given premature repatriation to her parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre.

Two IAS officers of AGMUT cadre reshuffled

Two IAS officers of AGMUT cadre have been reshuffled. Umang Narula, 1989 batch, currently posted as Advisor to LG, Ladakh, has been shifted to Delhi, while 1994 batch Dr Pawan Kotwal has been appointed as Advisor to LG, Ladakh.

DANICS officers raise concern over earmarking Group ‘A’ posts into DASS cadre

The Association of DANICS raised concern over earmarking 500 posts of Group 'A' into Delhi Administration Subordinate Service (DASS) Grade-1 cadre. The concern raised after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently discussed the move.

