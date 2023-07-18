Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Pakistan PM resign next month?

Will Pakistan PM resign next month?

Grapevine has it that Shehbaz Sharif is going to resign as PM in Pakistan paving way for Nawaz Sharif next month. One can wait and watch.

They were all AAP leaders' relatives?

LG, Delhi has sacked 425 + persons from the MCD and some other departments. It is alleged that they were close relatives of the ruling party and were appointed without any set procedure. Sources said that most of them were given appointment within 6 months when the AAP took over the MCD. Some more are likely to be sacked, they said.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Mishra head new set up to control economic offences?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s tweet that those rejoicing over the Hon'ble SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons. He also said that the ED Chief will change but the framework of law, power and provisions of PMLA would remain the same. If Present ED Sanjay Mishra goes then then the Government by appointing a new ED may create new ”CDS” like post to control economic offences in the country. Now the question is as to who will head the ‘CDS’ like post if created to effectively control Economic Offences in the country. It is heard that in the event of creation of new CDS like post to control economic offences, present ED Sanjay Mishra may be made head. Informed sources however, said that there is legal hurdle in the creation of this kind of post.

3 Lt Generals to retire in three months

Three lt Generals will retire in the remaining months of 2023. The retirement starts from October, when Lt Gen B S. raju will superannuatee on Oct 31. He is presently posted as C-n-C South west Command, Jaipur. Lt Gen Mahal's retirement is scheduled for November 30.He is posted at Shimla. Lt Gen Kalita , C-n-C , Eastern Command will retire on December 31.

R K Meena to join BPR&D

Rajendra Kumar Meena is joining the GoI as SP in the BPR&D. He is a 2011 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Tenure of Ram Naresh Singh as Chairman, DVC ending; no successor so far

The tenure of Ram Naresh Singh as Chairman, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), is coming to an end in August 2023. The Government is yet to appoint his successor.

Tenure of Manoj Kumar as CMD, WCL ending soon

The tenure of Manoj Kumar as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) is coming to an end in January 2024. The Government of India is yet to find his successor.

682 promoted as Asstt Commissioners, (C&IT)

The CBIC has promoted 682 officials to Assistant Commissioner, (C&IT). The promotions to this grade are made purely on an ad-hoc basis. As per order these posts were created as a result of Cadre restructuring in 2013 for a period of 5 years, extended December 18, 2023. ,

Manoj Joshi promoted to CCIT grade

Manoj Joshi has been promoted to the grade of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Two IRS-IT officers promoted to PrCCIT after retirement

Artabandhu Patra and K Timothy Zimik have been promoted to the grade of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax post retirement.

Chandigarh Health Secretary writes to Administrator asking to relieve immediately

An IAS officer Yashpal Garg, The Health Secretary of Chandigarh Administration has reportedly shot off a letter to the Advisor to the administrator asking to relieve him as the earliest. He has also said, keeping him here is in gross violation of the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs. Actually, Garg was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh on June 8. It is said that Garg had also requested centre to post him to a regular place and not in any hard area as he had already served more than 5.5 years in a hard field, Andaman and Nicobar. He had also cited humanitarian grounds. But his request was turned down by the Home Ministry.

Kerala cadre IAS officer launches social media campaign to highlight the plight

A Kerala cadre IAS officer Biju Prabhakar, who is the Chairman of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) , has launched a social media campaign over ailing Corporation. He has also requested the state Government to relieve him. In the social media live series, he has explained the plight of cash-strapped Corporation and also alleged that some employees are trying to destroy the Corporation. The Corporation often receives strictures for the non-payment of salaries.

All mortalities of Cheetahs in Kuno National Park are natural, claims NTCA

Of the 20 translocated Cheetahs from South Africa and Namibia, five mortalities of adult individuals have been reported from Kuno National Park. As per the preliminary analysis by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), all mortalities are due to natural causes. There are reports in the media attributing these Cheetah deaths to other reasons but such reports are not based on any scientific evidence. For investigating the cause of Cheetah deaths, consultation with international cheetah experts/ veterinary doctors from South Africa and Namibia is being done on regular basis.

SCES replaced by SCoS

The Standing Committee on Economic Statistics (SCES), which was set up in 2019 tasked with examining economic indicators, will now be replaced by a Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS) under the Ministry of Statistics.

IFS probationers of AGMUT Cadre allocated Segments for OJT

IFoS probationers of the 2021 Batch of AGMUT Cadre have been allocated Segments for their On Job Training (OJT). Anurag Arya has been allocated UT of J&K, while Ms Smilna Sudhakar was allocated Mizoram and Sunil Kumar gets Andaman & Nicobar Islands segment.

Narwane will also handle charge of DIG(C), Dehradun

Gajendra Prakash Narwane, Additional Professor, IGNFA, Dehradun, has been assigned additional charge of DIG(C), Dehradun. He is a 2008 batch IFoS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

S K Acharya appointed IEM of PNB & M/o Defence

Dr Sarat Kumar Acharya, ex-CMD, NLC India Ltd., has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of PNB & M/o Defence.

AP Singh appointed Director, Movement (Food), DFPD

Ambar Pratap Singh has been transferred from North Eastern Railway (NER) to Railway Board and posted as Director, Movement (Food), Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Abhimanyu Lamba appointed Jt Director, Railway Board

Abhimanyu Lamba has been transferred from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to Railway Board and posted as Joint Director, Civil Engineering, B&S-II, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Jaydeep Gupta appointed DG, IRIEEN

Jaydeep Gupta, who is presently posted in Indian Railways Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN), has been assigned additional duties of the post of Director General (DG), IRIEEN till July 30, 2023. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

IFoS shifted: Aseem Shrivastava posted as PCCF, Wild Life

The Madhya Pradesh Government has transferred two senior IFoS officers. According to the order, Jasbeer Singh Chouhan, 1987 batch was Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wild Life has been shifted as PCCF, Production. Aseem Shrivastava, 1988 batch, who was PCCF, Production has been posted as PCCF, Wild Life.

