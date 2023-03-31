Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Kharge drop Venugopal from his team?

Will Kharge drop Venugopal from his team?

Grapevine has it that Congress President Kharge is in process to constitute his new team. He may drop K C Venugopal from his new team to give a message that he is in total control of the party and enjoys the confidence of the Gandhi family.

Now two chief ministers are on radar of agencies?

PM Narendra Modi’s hard hitting speech in BJP Headquarters is an indication then atleasttwo Chief Ministers will face rough weather in the coming months. One can guess the names?

BUREAUCRACY

Interest rate on HBA to Central employees increased

The rate of interest on House Building Advance (HBA) to Central Government employees has been increased from 7.1% to 7.5% for the year 2023-24.

Rajib Mishra takes over as CMD, PTC

Rajib Mishra has taken over the charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, PTC

(We said this on March 1, 2023)

Sanjay Kumar selected as Director (Mkgt), GAIL (India) Ltd

Sanjay Kumar, ED, GAIL (India) Ltd, has been selected for the post of Director (Marketing), GAIL (India) Limited, at the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 29, 2023. As many as 10 persons were interviewed for the same.

Kerala DGP to retire in June

Kerala DGP Anil Kantis superannuating on June 30. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Ministry of Culture running three universities

The Culture Ministry is managing three universities in India. These are located at Sarnath, Nav Nalanda and Leh and related to Buddhist studies.

Additional charge given to Sharma

The DGFT has given the additional charge of RA, Rajkot to Abhimaniu Sharma. He is a Trade Service officer and posted as Jt DGFT, Surat.

IRS officer repatriated

Harish Raathi has been repatriated from the DGGST and posted as Assistant Director, DGTS. He is a 2020 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Justice SP Sharma transferred to Punjab & Haryana HC

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, Judge, Patna High Court, has been transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court on health grounds.



Justice Atul Sreedharan transferred to J&K and Ladakha HC

Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been transferred to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the interest of better administration of justice as his daughter is soon entering law practice in Madhya Pradesh.

(Wesaid this on march,11, 2023)



SC Collegium rejects Justice VM Velumani's request to transfer her to any north-eastern state

The Supreme Court Collegium has rejected a request made by Justice VM Velumani to transfer her to Manipur, Tripura or any other north-eastern state so that she could retain her official residence in Chennai. The Collegium reiterated its previous recommendation of transferring her to the Calcutta High Court.

IRS C&IT Probationers get postings

27 IRS-C&IT officers have been posted as probationers at various units. These officers are from 72nd and 73rd batch. Among them 10 officers belong to 2020 batch while 17 belong to 2021 batch.

Dr Akshata A Rao transferred to PCDA, Delhi

Dr Akshata A Rao has been transferred from PCDA, New Delhi to PCDA (BR), Delhi cantt. She is an IDAS officer.

Five IPS officers get new assignments at DIG level in MP

As many as five IPS officers have been given new assignments in Madhya Pradesh. Accordingly, Tarun Nayak has been appointed as DIG, Intelligence, PHQ, while Amit Singh was posted as DIG, Narcotics, PHQ and Om Prakash Tripathi as DIG, SAF, PHQ. Besides, Sunil Kumar was made DIG, Planning, PHQ and Ms Savita Sohane was made DIG, Ajak, PHQ, Bhopal.

Five members of SAS confirmed in IAS in Punjab

Five members of State Administrative Service (SAS) in Punjab have been promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and allocated Punjab cadre. The officers are: Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, Parneet Shergill, Harbir Singh, Poonamdeep Kaur and Hargunjit Kaur.

Last date extended for Joint Advisor, Mitigation Project, NDMA

The last date for submission of application for filling up the post of Joint Advisor (Mitigation Project) in National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been extended up to April 21, 2023.

