Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did PM meet with cabinet colleagues?

Why did PM meet with cabinet colleagues?

PM Narendra Modi had reportedly one-to-one meetings with some of his Cabinet colleagues on Thursday. The ministers include Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goel, Dharmendra Pradhan, etc.

Priyanka to tour to mobilize support ?

Insiders say that in the event of the arrest of Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi would tour across the country to mobilise support telling the people how Rahul has been treated.

BUREAUCRACY

Sampat Meena to be Additional Director CBI!

Sampat Meena is being promoted to the rank of Additional Director in the CBI in a couple of months. A 1994 batch Jharkhand cadre IPS officer, Meena is presently JD in the organisation.

Reshuffle in IB on the card?

IB may see a major reshuffle and postings in days to come. It will include foreign and domestic postings.

Siddhartha Mohanty recommended for Chairperson, LIC

The name of Siddhartha Mohanty, MD, LIC has been recommended for the post of Chairperson of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) after interfacing four candidates.

(We said this on Jan 4 and March 23, 2023)

Many IPS officers busy to retain govt accommodation in Delhi

Many UT cadre IPS officers, who are posted in NE regions, are quite unhappy these days. They want to retain their govt accommodation in Delhi. The govt has reportedly withdrawn this facility.

Mahaveer Singhvi starts new position as JS, MEA

Mahaveer Singhvi is starting a new position as Joint Secretary (New Emerging and Strategic Technologies Division) at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

Meeting to select Member (Proj) NHAI on Mar 27

A selection committee meeting of the Ministry is being held to select a Member (Project), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on March 27, 2023.

Arbind Prasad returns to parent cadre

Arbind Prasad, CVO, HEC, Ranchi, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre in order to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre. He is a 1994 batch ITS officer.

Vir Birsa Ekka is also CCIT, Indore MP & CG

Vir Birsa Ekka has been assigned additional charge of CCIT, Indore, MP & Chhattisgarh. He is an IRS-IT officer.

P Vadamalai appointed Addl. Judge, Madras HC

Periyasamy Vadamalai, Judicial Officer, has been appointed as Additional Judge of the Madras High Court

Justice Battu Devanand appointed Judge, Madras HC

Justice Battu Devanand, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court, has been transferred and appointed as Judge of the Madras High Court.

Dr Justice Devaraju Nagarjun appointed Judge, Madras HC

Dr Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, Judge, Telangana High Court, has been transferred and appointed as Judge of the Madras High Court.

Vivek appointed SDO, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur in Bihar

Kumar Nishant Vivek has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur in Bihar. He is a 2020 batch IAS officer.

Five Senior Accounts Officers get new postings

Five Senior Accounts Officers (Sr. AOs) have been given new postings after return from deputation, leave, etc. G Kannan has been posted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Chennai, while Raj Deshmukh goes to PPG&P, Delhi, and Shrutika Rajawat is shifted to Finance, Dewas. Besides, Rajesh Kumar Tiwari has been posted to PFMS, Bhopal, and V Chitra to Power, Bengaluru.

Abhay Sharma appointed Dy Secy, Dept of Health & Family Welfare

Abhay Sharma, who is presently posted in the North Western Railway (NWR), has been selected for deputation as Deputy Secretary to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi, for a period of four years. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)