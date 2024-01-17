Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did BJD MP meet Amit Shah?

Why did BJD MP meet Amit Shah?

A meeting between BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab with Home Minister has fuelled speculations of his joining the BJP. Mahtab is BJP MP from Cuttack.

Successful Gujarat Model to be repeated in Lok Sabha also?

‘Gujarat Model” means replacing state leaders in one stroke to be implemented in selection of BJP Lok Sabha candidates. Move of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is so secretive that nobody knows what is being planned. In Lok Sabha elections new faces will be seen from the BJP side.

BUREAUCRACY

KEY POSITION (7) NAVY CHIEF – Vice Admiral D K Tripathi likely

Vice Admiral D K Tripathi is likely to be the new Naval chief. Presently he is the Vice Chief of the Indian Navy. Present chief S Hari Kumar is scheduled to retire in April this year.

Venugopal to be Additional Director in CBI!

N Venugopal is being promoted to the rank of Additional Director in CBI soon. He is 1995 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

No empanelment at ADG level from Manipur cadre

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to 1995 batch from Manipur cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General (ADG) or equivalent posts in Government of India.

Anjan Kumar Mohanty appointed ADGF, MoEF&CC

The ACC has approved the proposal of the appointment of Anjan Kumar Mohanty to the post of Additional Director General of Forests, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), New Delhi under the Central Staffing Scheme of the MoEF&CC on deputation basis, till attaining the age of superannuation. He is a 1992 batch IFoS officer of Sikkim cadre.

Cadre of Mrs Kasturi Prashant Sule transferred to Rajasthan

Inter Cadre transfer of Mrs Kasturi Prashant Sule from Assam Meghalaya cadre to Rajasthan cadre has been approved on grounds of marriage to IFoS officer P Balamurugan. She is a 2019 batch IFoS officer.

Dr Prasanna Kumar Acharya joins as Director (Fin), NLC

Dr Prasanna Kumar Acharya has assumed the charge as Director (Finance) of NLC India Limited. A seasoned professional with nearly three decades of rich experience with leading Indian companies across sectors, he has held key positions in GRIDCO, NTPC and Tata Power before taking over as Director (Finance) at Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in June 2022.

Bharat Lal Meena joins DoT

Consequent upon repatriation Bharat Lal Meena has reported to his parent DoT and is waiting for his posting. He is an ITS officer.

AA Goswami takes VRS from ICAR-CICR

A A Goswami, Chief Administrative Officer, ICAR-Central Institute for Cotton Research, Nagpur has been relieved from his services with effect from January 14, 2024 after being granted VRS.

Amit Katoch is Addl CPFC (Hqs) EPFO

Amit Katoch officer has been appointed to the post of Additional CPFC (Headquarters) Employee Provident Fund Organisation. He is a 1998 batch IP&TAFS officer.

Consultant Posts advertised by Dept of Consumer Affairs

The Department of Consumer Affairs has invited applications from retired government officers for the post of consultant on contract basis. The last date for the receipt of application is January 30, 2024.

