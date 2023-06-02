Babus, mantris & buzz: What is significance of Rahul's US tour just before PM's visit?

Will the CM of Manipur be changed?

-In manipur, after the administrative and police surgery, now political surgery is on the card. As per sources, CM N Biren Singh is likely to be changed. Now the question is who could be new CM? Obviously PM will decide.

What is significance of Rahul's US tour just before PM's visit?

In power and political circles, a debate is hot about the significance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tour to the US just a few days ago when PM Modi is due to visit the USA. Sources said that the Gandhi scion is likely to expose state of affairs under Modi government, before PM organises his show of Indian diaspora. Now all eyes are on Modi's US show.

BUREAUCRACY

Will LS & RS secretariate merge?

Secretariates of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to merge A Committee is reportedly being formed to study the issue. The report of the committee will be very important to move the proposal ahead.

Will Manipur see new DGP?

There is a serious move to change the DGP of Manipur. Now the names of Rahul Rashgotra, Ashutosh Kumar Sinha and Rajiv Singh, a Tripura cadre IPS officer, are reportedly under consideration.

Vijay Kumar is new DGP of UP

Vijay Kumar has been appointed acting DGP of UP.1988 batch IPS officer Vijay Kumar has succeeded R K Vishwakarma who retired on May 31.

Amarendu Prakash appointed as Chairman, SAIL

Amarendu Prakash, Director in-charge (Bokaro Steel Plant), SAIL, has been appointed as Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

(We said this on Jan 31, 2023; Nov 18, 2022 and April 13)

IAS Ajay Yadav assumes charge of MD, Solar Energy Corporation of India

Ajay Yadav, a 2005 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre has assumed the charge of Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI). Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) incorporated in the year 2011, SECI is the primary implementing agency of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Eight IRS-IT officers promoted to CCIT grade

As many as eight IRS-IT officers have been promoted to the grade of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT). The officers are: M Anil Kumar, Arneja Ravjit Singh, Mona Singh, Lakshman Kumar Agrawal, Rupinder Brar, Dr Shikha Darbari, Monica Bhatia and Prafulla Kumar Prusty.

8 IRS officers in grade of Pr CCIT, CCIT assigned additional charge

8 IRS officers in grade of Pr CCIT/Pr DGIT, CCIT/DGIT have been assigned additional charge in addition to their substantive charge. Accordingly, Satish Kumar, CCIT-3, Mumbai, will also handle charge of CCIT (Intl. Tax.) (West Zone), Mumbai, while Nav Ratan Soni, CCIT, Surat, gets additional charge of CCIT, Vadodara, Gujarat Region. Similarly, Raj Tandon, DGIT (Inv.), Ahmedabad, will handle additional charge of CCIT-2, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Region; Preeti Garg, CCIT (TDS), Bengaluru of CCIT (Intl. Tax.) (South Zone), Bengaluru, Karnataka and Goa Region; K V Narsimha Chariya, DGIT (Inv.), Jaipur of DGIT (Inv.), Chandigarh, NWR Region; Amar Veer Singh, CCIT, Ranchi of CCIT-5, Kolkata, WB & Sikkim Region; Amrendra Kumar, CCIT, Shillong of CCIT-3, Kolkata, WB & Sikkim Region and Rajeev Mehrotra, DGIT (Inv.), Kolkata will also hold charge of CCIT (TDS), Kolkata, WB & Sikkim Region.

19 officers promoted to grade of Principal Commissioner of Customs

As many as 19 officers have been empanelled for promotion to the grade of Principal Commissioner of Customs and Indirect Taxes in the IRS (Customs and Indirect Taxes) against the panel years 2022 (supplementary panel) and 2023 (regular panel). The promoted officers are: Brij Bhushan Gupta, Atul Kumar Rastogi, Shubh Chintan, Manish Kumar Sinha, Ganesh Dutt Lohani, P V N Suresh Babu, Kul Prakash Singh, Shiv Kumar Sharma, J Michael Kennedy, Chetan Kumar Jain, Partha Roy Chowdhury, G S Rao, Vivek Prasad, D P Naidu, Ved Prakash Shukla, N Sridhar, Jaideep P, Gurusharan Singh, T V Namdevrao and V Soundararajan.

4 officers in grade of Pr CCIT shifted

Four officers in the grade of Principal Chief Commissioner of Indirect Taxes & Customs have been shifted. B V Sivanga Kumari has been transferred to Ahmedabad GST & CX Zone; Pramod Kumar to DG Systems; Seema Arora to DGGST and Rajesh Sodhi was shifted to Delhi GST & CX Zone.

7 officers in grade of CCIT shifted

Seven officers in the grade of Chief Commissioner of Indirect Taxes & Customs have been shifted. Roopam kapoor has been shifted to Bengaluru GST & CX Zone; Anil K Gupta to Kolkata GST & CX Zone; Srinivas Murty Tata to Mumbai Zone III Cus; Reshma Lakhani to DGEP; Seema Jere Bisht to DG Audit; Ashish Verma to DGGI North and Ashutosh Awasthi has been transferred to Kolkata Customs Zone.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)