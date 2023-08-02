Babus, mantris & buzz: Rahul Gandhi’s acceptance is increasing

Rahul Gandhi’s acceptance is increasing!

Acceptance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is increasing day by day amongst the youth in the country. Indicator is- the social media has stopped calling Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’.

Will NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (U) get more Lok Sabha seats?

There is a general perception that Sharad Pawar led NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thakre led Shiv Sena will get more Lok Sabha seats this time in Maharashtra. Picture will be clear in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls.

BUREAUCRACY

Secretaries posting after Independence Day?

According to sources the government is likely to appoint some secretaries after Independence Day. Presently Telecom and Defence Production are without regular Secretaries.

Will Rajneesh Goel be new Chief Secretary Karnataka?

Rajneesh Goel is likely to be appointed new Chief Secretary of Karnataka in November. He is 1986 batch IAS officer. Present Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is superannuating in November.

Finance Ministry has 3 Secretaries of 1987 batch

The Ministry of Finance has three Secretaries of 1987 batch. They are: T V Somanathan, Finance Secretary, Ajay Seth, Deptt of Economic Affairs and Tuhin Kant Pandey, DIPAM. The ministry has six Secretaries. They are: Ali Reza Rizvi, 1988, Public Enterprises, Vivek Joshi, 1989 Financial Services and Sanjay Malhotra, 1990, Revenue.

Interviews for Director (Mktng), ITI on Aug 4

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Marketing), ITI Limited on August 4, 2023.

Ram Subhag Singh is now Principal Advisor to HP CM

Ram Subhag Singh who served in the GoI for several years has been appointed Principal Advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM. He is former 1987 batch IAS officer.

Ashish Madhaorao More transferred to Ladakh

Ashish Madhaorao More has been transferred from GNCTD to Ladakh. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Will Dr Sudha Rani to continue as DOP CBI?

Dr Sudha Rani Relangi is likely to be re-appointed as DOP in CBI this month. She is expected to get extension till July next year.

ITS officer gets new posting

Consequent upon repatriation from TRAI, Munishekhar A. has been posted as the DG, NTIPRIT, Ghaziabad. He is a SAG level ITS officer.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM assumes charge

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC). He inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed platoons of naval. The ceremony was attended by all flag officers and commanding officers of ships and submarines.

(We said this on July 21, 2023)

Maj Gen Amita Rani assumed charge of Addl DG, Military Nursing Service

Maj Gen Amita Rani assumed the appointment of Addl Director General, Military Nursing Service (MNS) today. The General Officer is an alumnus of the College of Nursing, Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi. Prior to assuming the present appointment, she held the post of Brig MNS, HQ (NC). The General Officer was commissioned into the Military Nursing Service in the year 1983.

Rear Admiral Theophilus takes over charge

Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus has taken over command as Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area (FOGA) at INS Hansa, Goa.

ITS officer refused to avail promotion

The DoT has acceded to the request of Anand Kumar K. for refusal of promotion to HAG and will remain to his previous place of posting. His promotion order issued, on June 30, 2023, has been revoked. He is an ITS officer.

2 ITS officers promoted & 2 others promotion regularized

The DoT has promoted two ITS officers on ad-hoc basis and posted them in BSNL. They are: Rajiv Jauhari and Pawan Kumar Jain. The department has regularized ad-hoc promotion of Rekha Singh and Ajatshatru Somal in HAG.

11 IDAS officers transferred

The CGDA has transferred 11 IDAS officers of SAG level. Accordingly, Sahil Goyal has been appointed as JCDA, BR, Chandigarh, Sonal Mehlawat, CGDA hq, Sameer Nairantarya, IFA, EC, Kolkata, J C Tripathi CDA, Army, Meerut, Siva Shankar KM, CGDA hq, Deban SS, CGDA Hq, Sushil Riyar, CGDA hq, Aaditya Kumar, AAO, Kolkata, Mohan Lal Meena, JCDA, AF, Delhi, Seema Thomas, CDA, CSD, Mumbai and G R Barapatre will join as Senior Dy IFA, AF, 11 BRD Devlali.

CBI arrests a PNB Manager in bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Branch Manager and a Field Officer, both working in Punjab National Bank, Khekra, Bagpat(Uttar Pradesh) for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.25,000/- from the Complainant.

Prawesh Agrawal promoted to IFoS

Prawesh Agrawal, State Forest Service officer of Jharkhand, has been promoted to the Indian Forest Service (IFoS), against the Select List 2020 and allocated Jharkhand Cadre.

Two SAG level IPoS officers posted

Two SAG level Indian Postal Service (IPoS) officers have been given new postings. While 1997 batch Col Arvind Varma has been appointed as PMG, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Port Blair, W Bengal Circle, 2000 batch Dr Sachin Mittal is posted as DDG (Financial Services), Postal Directorate, New Delhi.

IAS officer Santosh D Vaidya nominated as Director, Finance Corporation

Santosh D Vaidya, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Finance Department has been nominated as Director on the Board of the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation. He is 1998 batch officer of AGMUT cadre.

Ashok Kumar Parmar is new Chairman, Bureau of Public Enterprises, J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has transferred one IAS officer. Accordingly, Ashok Kumar Parmar, IAS (AGMUT:1992), Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department, is transferred and posted as Chairman, Bureau of Public Enterprises, J&K, with immediate effect.

Nominations invited for DGF&SS, DGF, ADGF level vacancies

Nominations have been invited by 31 August for appointment to the posts at Director General of Forests & Special Secretary (DGF&SS) and ADGF level (vacancies of 2024) and ADGF level (vacancies of 2023) on tenure deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

Amarnath Dube appointed PCPO, RDSO

Amarnath Dube, who is presently working as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) in Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has been assigned additional duties of the post of PCPO, Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). He is an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

VK Agarwal appointed PCME, SWR

Vinay Kumar Agarwal has been transferred from Railway Board to South Western Railway (SWR) and posted as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers (PCME) (CHOD). He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Chhattisgarh Government gives additional charges to three senior IAS officers

The Chhattisgarh Government has given additional charges to three senior IAS officers. According to the order, Subrat Sahu, 1992 batch, who was Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, with additional charges of ACS, Electronics and Information Technology, ACS, Commerce and Industries Department, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, ACS, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Commissioner and Director General, Pyarelal Rural Development Institute has been given the additional charge of ACS, PWD. Bhuvnesh Yadav, 2006 batch, who was Secretary PWD has been given the additional charges of Secretary, Woman and Child Welfare Department, Commissioner, Disability Welfare Department, Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, and Secretary, Public Sector Undertakings Department. Likewise, Bheem Singh, 2008 batch, who was Commissioner, Labour has been given the additional charge of CEO, Chhattisgarh Rural Road Development Authority.

