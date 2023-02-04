Babus, mantris & buzz: Nitish, Mamta and Mayawati to play safe?

Nitish, Mamta and Mayawati to play safe?

Political observers believe that at least three leaders Nitish Kumar, Mamta Banerjee and Mayawati will remain neutral till a decisive scenario emerges in Indian politics. All the three are unlikely to join Rahul Gandhi front or KCR front.

AAP, Jayas, SP and AIMIM to be spoiler in MP?

Political observers believe that in Madhya Pradesh elections while AAP and Samajwadi Party will damage the BJP, BSP, Jayas and AIMIM will damage the Congress.

BUREAUCRACY

Major changes of High Court Chief Justice soon?

A couple of elevation and transfer of High Court Chief Justices are to be cleared in the next meeting of the SC Collegium.

DPC likely to clear IIS officers name for DG

As per available indications about half a dozen IIS officers are likely to be promoted as DG. Their names have reportedly been sent for DPC, which is likely to be held on February 14. These officers belong to the 1991 batch.

Vejendla Srinvas Chakravarthy eligible for Chairperson, SAIL

Vejendla Srinivas Chakravarthy, Director (Commercial), SAIL, appears to be eligible for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Manjit Singh Saini selected as Director (P&A), SCI

Manjit Singh Saini, GM, SCI, has been selected for the post of Director (P&A), Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 2, 2023. Only two candidates appeared for interviews.

Pranab Kumar Das quits Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax

Pranab Kumar Das, ACIT, Mumbai, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax cadre.

Who will be State Election Commissioner in Punjab?

Who will be new State Election Commissioner in Punjab? Tie is reportedly between 1989 batch IAS officer Kripa Shankar Saroj and 1996 batch IAS officer Raj Kamal Chaudhuri.

Anurag Agrawal appointed IG, CRPF

Anurag Agrawal has been appointed as IG, CRPF on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 1998 batch IPS officer of Assam Meghalaya cadre.

Sandeep Khirwar appointed IG, CRPF

Sandeep Khirwar has been appointed as IG, CRPF on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Sandeep Kumar appointed as Director, CBDT

Sandeep Kumar has been appointed as Director of Investigation Division of CBDT in the Department of Revenue on deputation basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Anil Jerath in race for CMD, BEML Limited

Anil Jerath, Director (Finance), BEML, appears to be one of the Board level claimants for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, BEML Limited.

Tenure of R S Sharma ends

Tenure of former TRAI Chairman Ram Sewak Sharma as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Authority (NHA) has ended. He is a former 1978 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Why no advertisement for CMD, MDSL?

The Government of India is yet to advertise a vacancy of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL).

M Subbarayudu appointed High Commissioner to Namibia

M Subbarayudu, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Namibia. He is a 1994 batch IFS officer.

Prashant Agrawal appointed Ambassador to Lao

Prashant Agrawal, presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Namibia has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Lao People's Democratic Republic. He is a 1998 batch IFS officer.

5 IAS officers in Chhattisgarh promoted to Secretary grade

Five IAS officers of 2007 batch in Chhattisgarh have been promoted to the Secretary grade. The officers are: Shammi Abidi, Basav Raju S, Himshikhar Gupta, Muhammed Qaiser Abdul Haque and Yashwant Kumar.

JS in charge of Policy and Admin, MIB to chair second GAC

Of the three panels set up by the Centre to take up user complaints against social media platforms, the second Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) will be chaired by the Joint Secretary In Charge of the Policy and Administration Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). Sunil Kumar Gupta, former Indian Navy Commodore and Kavindra Sharma, former vice-president (consulting) of L&T Infotech, will be the whole-time members of this panel.

