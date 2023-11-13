Babus, mantris & buzz: Manipur violence will hurt BJP’s prospects in Mizoram?

Lt Gen R P Kalitha to retire in Dec

Eastern Command chief Lt Gen RP Kalita is due to retire in the month of December this year. Who will succeed him?

Justice Manmohan appointed Acting CJ, Delhi HC

Justice Manmohan, Judge of Delhi High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date incumbent Justice SC Sharma relinquishes the charge upon his appointment as a Judge, Supreme Court of India.

Justice MM Shrivastava appointed Acting CJ, Rajasthan HC

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Judge of Rajasthan High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date incumbent Justice AG Masih relinquishes the charge upon his appointment as a Judge, Supreme Court of India.

Justice L Jamir appointed Acting CJ, Gauhati HC

Justice Lanusunglcum Jamir, Judge of Gauhati High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date incumbent Justice Sandeep Mehta relinquishes the charge upon his appointment as a Judge, Supreme Court of India.

N Unni Krishnan Nair appointed Addl. Judge, Gauhati HC

N Unni Krishnan Nair, an advocate, has been appointed as Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice SR Chowdhury appointed Judge, Calcutta HC

Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury, Additional Judge, Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as Permanent Judge of that High Court.

GoI to review banks performance

The Government of India has a plan to review the list of banks slated for privatization amid improved profitability and a significant drop in non-performing loans.

Mid-Career Training Prog for lAS officers in Jan 2024

The 20th Round of Phase-Ill training of the Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP), 2023 for IAS officers has been scheduled from 22 January, 2024 to 16 February, 2024 at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. The training will be held for officers of 2015 batch (1 chance), 2014 batch (2nd chance), 2013 batch (3rd and last chance) and 2009 to 2012 batch (on case to case basis).

5 IRS officers promoted as Commissioners

Five IRS(C&IT) officers have been promoted to Commissioner grade against the panel year 2023. They are: Ashok Kumar, Saroj Kumar Behara, Raut Pandurang Kondiram, Rajiv Magoo and K. Padmavathy. They are 2006 batch officers.

FSIB seeks applications for DMD, EXIM Bank

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) – associated with the appointment of top officials for public sector banks and financial institutions – has invited applications for the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in EXIM Bank on a full-time basis. The applicant should have at least 18 years' experience in different verticals or domains in Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), or Financial Institutions (FIs) or Public Sector Organisations in the financial sector, including two years’ of operational experience preferably in International Finance or Export Credit Appraisal. The last date for submitting the complete online application is December 6, 2023.

P&TBWS officers promoted to SAG

Four officers of P&T Building Works Service, has been promoted to SAG and posted as DDG at various LSAs. Accordingly, Dinesh Shema will join Assam LSA, Ms Daljeet Kaur, DoT HQ, S K Mehra , West Bengal and Amar Relan will join the Maharashtra LSA.

2 ITS officers given NFU

The DoT has granted NFU to Manish Jain and Subhash Chandra Kesarwani in the SAG with effect from July 18, 2023.

