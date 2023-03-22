Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka Polls will be real test for Kharge

Karnataka Polls will be real test for Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge will face real political test in Karnataka his home state, where assembly polls are due to May this year.

Shashi Tharoor to be Member of CWC?

Buzz in Congress circles is that Shashi Tharoor is being inducted in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). One can wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

In May CBI will have no Special Director !

After the retirement of Praveen Sinha in April, there will be new Special Director in the CBI.

Cabinet meeting on March 23 on crucial issue of DA?

Well placed sources said that the Cabinet meeting is likely to be held on March 23 to finally decide about the hike in DA to the Central Government Employees.

Post of Chairman and three members CCI advertised

Post of Chairman and the three Members in the Competition Commission of India(CCI) has now been advertised. This will help ensure the stability and continuity of the CCI’s operations.

IRS officer to continue in EAC-PM

Sahnkar Prasad Sarma will continue as Economic Advisor to Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) on attachment basis. His tenure has been extended till October 31, 2023. He is a 2009 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Interviews for Director (SO) Grid-India today

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (System Operation), Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) on March 21, 2023.

Interviews for Director (O&M), BECIL March 22

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (O&M), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) on March 22, 2023.

Pradip Kumar Banik appointed as Director (Prod), BVFCL

Pradip Kumar Banik, DGM, BVFCL, has been appointed a Director (Production), Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Rajeev Agarwal in race for Member (Projects), NHAI

Rajeev Agarwal, Chief General Manager (Technical), Regional Manager, Nagpur, NHAI, appears to be in the race for the post of Member (Projects), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Will Manu Srivastava be new CIC in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Srivastava who is retiring on April 30 may be appointed new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) in Maharashtra. One Member CIC Sunil Porwal is also said to be claimant for the post.

Extension of Venkatesh as MD, MRPL denied?

The Government of India is learnt to have rejected the proposal for the extension of M Venkatesh to the post as Managing Director, Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL). Ventakesh whose tenure was supposed to get extension up to January 2025 is ending his tenure in May this year.

Tenure of Rajiv Ranjan Bhagat as IG, SPG extended

The central deputation tenure of Rajiv Ranjan Bhagat working as IG at upgraded post in SPG has been extended up to May 20, 2024. He is a 1998 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Will Chief Secretary be CIC Tamil Nadu ?

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Dr. V. Irai Anbu is likely to be Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) in the state after his retirement on June 30. He is 1988 batch IAS officer.

Shakeel Akhtar to be Chairman TNPSC ?

Mohammad Shakeel Ahmad is likely to be appointed new Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Public Service Commission (TNPSC).He is a former 1989 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Services of Debasweta Banik placed at disposal of GoI for appointment as DS, DoPT

The services of Ms Debasweta Banik, Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, have been placed at the disposal of GoI for her appointment as Deputy Secretary, Government of India, Department of Personnel & Training, New Delhi. She is 2013 batch IAS officer of HP Cadre.

Now Drone based radio monitoring system

India will soon be able to implement a Drone based Radio monitoring system. The DoT has invited tenders for the purpose till March 23, 2023. The DoT will use this for Wireless Monitoring Organization.

BK Mishra appointed FA&CAO (C), N

Bijay Kumar Mishra - who is being relieved from the post of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Tinsukia, in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been posted as Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAO), Construction, in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

DV Meena appointed PCSTE, WCR

DV Meena - who is presently working as Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (CSTE), C, Western Railway (WR) - has been transferred to West Central Railway (WCR) and posted as Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (PCSTE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

RK Pandey appointed PCSTE, NER

Rajesh Kumar Pandey - who is being relieved from the post of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Deen Dayal Upadhyay, East Central Railway (ECR) - has been transferred to North Eastern Railway (NER) and posted as Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (PCSTE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

BSK Rajkumar appointed CBE, ECoR

BSK Rajkumar has been transferred from North Eastern Railway (NER) to East Coast Railway (ECoR) and posted as Chief Bridge Engineer (CBE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

AK Singh appointed CPD (BW), ECoR

Anand Kumar Singh - who is presently working as Chief Bridge Engineer (CBE) in East Coast Railway (ECoR) - has been posted as Chief Project Director (CPD), Bridge workshop (BW) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Anoop Kumar appointed CTE, WCR

Anoop Kumar - who is presently posted in West Central Railway (WCR) - has been posted as Chief Track Engineer (CTE) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

BBS Tomar appointed CBE, Northern Railway

BBS Tomar - who is presently posted in Northern Railway (NR) - has been posted as Chief Bridge Engineer (CBE) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Prakash Singh appointed GGM (Elec.), NCRTC

Prakash Singh, Chief Electrical Service Engineer (CESE), Eastern Railway (ER), has been selected for deputation to National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC) as Group General Manager (GGM) (Electrical) for a period up to the date of superannuation. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

